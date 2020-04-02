Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Huntley Garriott bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 85,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,860.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

LOB opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. The company has a market cap of $502.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.16. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 6.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.