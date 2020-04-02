Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CWK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 832,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cushman & Wakefield stock opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,009.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CWK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

