Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.
Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $39.87 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.