Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $28,000 Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LIVN. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in LivaNova in the fourth quarter worth $88,411,000. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 655,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,445,000 after acquiring an additional 185,696 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 433,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,667,000 after acquiring an additional 135,612 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,573,000 after acquiring an additional 97,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 141.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 89,019 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LivaNova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $39.87 on Thursday. LivaNova PLC has a 1 year low of $33.40 and a 1 year high of $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200 day moving average is $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.79.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.49 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 14.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that LivaNova PLC will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.