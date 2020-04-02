Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $30,000 in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOV. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 29,696,759 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $743,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,777 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 21,010,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $526,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,103 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,297,393 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $458,350,000 after purchasing an additional 409,477 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,448,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,382,000 after purchasing an additional 91,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,299,870 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after purchasing an additional 36,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,869.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of National-Oilwell Varco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $166,222.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,177.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on NOV. UBS Group cut their price target on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens lowered National-Oilwell Varco to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Argus lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

NOV opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.72. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.78%.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

