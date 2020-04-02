Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $26,000 in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 34,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Unity Biotechnology by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 15,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Shares of NASDAQ UBX opened at $5.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.74. Unity Biotechnology Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.41. The company has a market cap of $276.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of -0.02.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Research analysts expect that Unity Biotechnology Inc will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:UBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.