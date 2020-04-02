Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $26,000 in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,277,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth $9,787,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 298,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 72,626 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Covey by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,528.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Franklin Covey from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

Franklin Covey stock opened at $14.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $214.92 million, a PE ratio of -725.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The company had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Franklin Covey Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Covey Profile

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

