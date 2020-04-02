Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $30,000 Stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 2,617.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mobileiron were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MOBL. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mobileiron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mobileiron by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MOBL shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOBL stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $439.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mobileiron Inc has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 111.76%. Mobileiron’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mobileiron Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

