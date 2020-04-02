Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 93.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,608 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,030,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $93.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.89.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.26 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. Analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

