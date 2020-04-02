Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $28,000 Stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SPX were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup started coverage on SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.43.

NYSE SPXC opened at $28.46 on Thursday. SPX Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.23.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

