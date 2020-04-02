Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Grows Stock Position in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 505.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Petmed Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Petmed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $98,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,736.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PETS has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti raised Petmed Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised Petmed Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $28.18 on Thursday. Petmed Express Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $29.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.39 million, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.41.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

