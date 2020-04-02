Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 230 Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BH. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 302.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,834 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biglari by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000.

Get Biglari alerts:

Shares of Biglari stock opened at $47.70 on Thursday. Biglari Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $165.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.44.

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 413 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 55 franchised units.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH).

Receive News & Ratings for Biglari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biglari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.