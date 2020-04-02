Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 120 Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 305.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 23,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $176.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.61.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

