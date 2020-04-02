Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 987 BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMCH. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of BMC Stock by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

In other news, insider David E. Flitman acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 138,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,378,684.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy D. Johnson acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.31 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,364.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock stock opened at $16.91 on Thursday. BMC Stock Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $31.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. BMC Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock Holdings Inc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of BMC Stock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

