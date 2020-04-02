Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,019 Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Partner Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Axonics Modulation Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 41,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $864,467.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,231,423.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 456,327 shares of company stock worth $14,177,186. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AXNX opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a market cap of $871.36 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of -0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a current ratio of 17.59.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 61.38% and a negative net margin of 578.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

