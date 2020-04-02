Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,759 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORBC. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 37.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in ORBCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ORBCOMM by 1,024.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,672,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 40,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ORBCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

ORBC stock opened at $2.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $191.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.17. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $8.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $69.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $30,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 23,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,689.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 587,751 shares in the company, valued at $764,076.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,907 shares of company stock worth $120,379. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

