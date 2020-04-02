Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Spire were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Spire by 1,659.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,618 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spire in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Spire by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,852 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Spire by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Spire by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,643,000 after acquiring an additional 61,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

SR opened at $68.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200-day moving average is $81.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Spire Inc has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $88.00.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SR shares. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti started coverage on Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

