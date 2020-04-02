Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 13,095 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 570,150 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,787,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,433,667 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $30,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,336 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $682,000. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 234,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,528. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Radhika Krishnan sold 6,542 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $61,560.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $913.74 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The 3D printing company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.45 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of 3D Systems from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3D Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

