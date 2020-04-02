Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $98,000 Position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Tivity Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,899,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 75,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 68,415 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 880,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 373,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 676,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after acquiring an additional 93,420 shares during the last quarter.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Sara Finley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.63 per share, with a total value of $29,075.00. Also, Director Kevin Wills purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.07 per share, with a total value of $241,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,436.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 26,565 shares of company stock valued at $319,255 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTY opened at $5.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Tivity Health Inc has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57. The company has a market capitalization of $304.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $272.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.15 million. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 25.36% and a positive return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Tivity Health Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TVTY. William Blair downgraded Tivity Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Tivity Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tivity Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

