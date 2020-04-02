Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes $71,000 Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 924 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLXS. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 473.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $50.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.68.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

