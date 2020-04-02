Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 63,713 Shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Eventbrite Inc (NYSE:EB) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,713 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Eventbrite were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 2,082.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Eventbrite by 440.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Eventbrite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

EB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Eventbrite from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eventbrite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Eventbrite in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Eventbrite from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

EB opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $630.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day moving average of $18.20. Eventbrite Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $25.04.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $82.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.27 million. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eventbrite Inc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

