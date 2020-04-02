Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 16,952 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,952 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Shaw Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial raised Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NYSE:SJR opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Shaw Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0757 per share. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.41%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

