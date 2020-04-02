Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 1,200 Shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 63.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Erie Indemnity were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,687,000 after buying an additional 52,857 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Erie Indemnity by 152.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 148,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,575,000 after buying an additional 89,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter valued at $18,504,000. Institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ERIE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

ERIE stock opened at $152.95 on Thursday. Erie Indemnity has a 1-year low of $130.20 and a 1-year high of $270.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $596.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In other Erie Indemnity news, Director Eugene C. Connell purchased 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,450.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,995.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

