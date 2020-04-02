Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 1,700 Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 470,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,130 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,836,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,756,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 18,324 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock opened at $85.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.41 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.37 and its 200 day moving average is $111.41. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $54.54 and a twelve month high of $132.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

