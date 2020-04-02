Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,130,000 after buying an additional 40,677 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 544.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 472,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,025,000 after purchasing an additional 399,164 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 443,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 264,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,951,000 after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. 82.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward B. Sylvester sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total transaction of $330,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,813.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $58.38 on Thursday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 39.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Westamerica Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Westamerica Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

