Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,796 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after purchasing an additional 456,342 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,323,703 shares in the company, valued at $99,942,466.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 495,984 shares of company stock valued at $20,578,789. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $34.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -341.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.88. Chegg Inc has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 11.24%. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

