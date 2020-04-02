Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 89.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.86% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.69. OSI Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $117.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $305.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub upgraded OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.33.

In other news, Director Steven C. Good sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $90,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $91,723.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock valued at $3,526,685. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

