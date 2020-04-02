Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $64,000 in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Relx by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relx from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NYSE RELX opened at $20.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Relx PLC has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.418 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. Relx’s payout ratio is presently 27.73%.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

