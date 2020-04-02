Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $41,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 93,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,622,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth $14,551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 112,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Lisa Buckingham bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,251.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,900 shares of company stock worth $116,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.15. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Lincoln National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.09.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

