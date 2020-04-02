Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $74,000 Stock Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.02 per share, with a total value of $1,051,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 61,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,483.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on APAM. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of APAM opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $17.69 and a twelve month high of $38.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 180.34%. The business had revenue of $208.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

