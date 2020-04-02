Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $56,000 Stock Holdings in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,314 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MIDD. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Middleby by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Middleby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,319 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 184.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Middleby by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Middleby stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. Middleby Corp has a 1 year low of $41.73 and a 1 year high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.71.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Middleby Corp will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 255,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,026,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, with a total value of $96,101.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,467.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,365 shares of company stock valued at $735,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Middleby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.20.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

