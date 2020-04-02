Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $28,000 Holdings in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 99.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 114,400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2,501.3% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $30.79 on Thursday. Quanta Services Inc has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $49.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.11.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

