Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $179,000 Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.07. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $36.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.04.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.54% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, with a total value of $224,693.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.