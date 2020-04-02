Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $172,000 Stock Position in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVGW. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Calavo Growers from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $56.56 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $100.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.30 million. Calavo Growers had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronald Anthony Araiza sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $258,210.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lecil E. Cole sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $174,321.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 301,126 shares in the company, valued at $24,996,469.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,833 shares of company stock worth $5,557,106. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.