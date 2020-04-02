Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $124,000 Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,188 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,747,000 after buying an additional 574,437 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 757,587 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,425,000 after buying an additional 262,709 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,197,000 after purchasing an additional 262,528 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,850,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $5,758,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $65,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 420,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,004,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 43,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $2,061,363.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,728.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.37. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $393.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 16.13% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.51%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.