Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $416,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,397,000 after purchasing an additional 55,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.11.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $39.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 29.57 and a current ratio of 29.57. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.72.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total value of $978,095.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,799,625.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 163,792 shares of company stock worth $8,702,188 over the last quarter.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

