Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CONE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in CyrusOne by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cowen raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CyrusOne from $78.50 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.65.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $61.41 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 157.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares in the company, valued at $6,320,553.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $6,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,212,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $7,330,050 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

