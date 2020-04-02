Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,100 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 210.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,068,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 388,660 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,322,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after buying an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub lowered Neogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,851. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $517,034.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,001 shares of company stock valued at $245,627 and have sold 75,477 shares valued at $5,106,022. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NEOG stock opened at $61.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.92. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

