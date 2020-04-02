Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 900 Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 19,414 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Universal Forest Products by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,659,000 after acquiring an additional 203,350 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,436,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $33.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.73.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

In other news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, with a total value of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UFPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

