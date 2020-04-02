Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 600 Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,980,000 after buying an additional 37,870 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $780,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 87,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products & Chemicals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Air Products & Chemicals from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective (down previously from $276.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.42.

Shares of APD opened at $189.28 on Thursday. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.43 and a 12 month high of $257.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

In other news, Director Edward L. Monser bought 200 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.