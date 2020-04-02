Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 42,390 Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Sogou by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sogou during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sogou stock opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Sogou Inc has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $6.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.72.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.79 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sogou Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SOGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sogou from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sogou from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sogou presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

