Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 251,000 Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NYSE:CHK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 251,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $2.00 to $0.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.38.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $337.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.77. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $3.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $969.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; Powder River Basin in Wyoming; and Mid-Continent in Anadarko Basin of northwestern Oklahoma.

