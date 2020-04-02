Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) by 366.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 620.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT stock opened at $42.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $191.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.75 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.09%. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig Jeffrey Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $106,360.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,104.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.57 per share, with a total value of $1,271,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,710 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Planet Fitness from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

