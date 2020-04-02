Piper Sandler Comments on Shopify Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Shopify in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Bracelin now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.00). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shopify’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.72) EPS.

Shopify (TSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.28) by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$666.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$631.62 million.

Separately, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

