Piper Sandler Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on Parsley Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks cut Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PE opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PE. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A R. Alameddine bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, for a total transaction of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.