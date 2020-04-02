Pi Financial Reiterates C$6.00 Price Target for K92 Mining (CVE:KNT)

Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price objective on K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of K92 Mining from a buy rating to a top pick rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a C$5.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.17.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$3.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $638.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.81. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.27 and a twelve month high of C$4.47.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

