PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Shares Down 7% Following Analyst Downgrade

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)’s stock price was down 7% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $10.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. PG&E traded as low as $8.99 and last traded at $8.99, approximately 20,065,992 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 12,703,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cfra raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.50 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. PG&E has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,850,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,961,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 98,563 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PG&E by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 44.64% and a positive return on equity of 21.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($13.24) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

