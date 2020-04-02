Perficient, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Perficient in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the digital transformation consultancy will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. William Blair also issued estimates for Perficient’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.55 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

PRFT has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $51.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Perficient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. National Securities cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Perficient to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Perficient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

PRFT stock opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $891.04 million, a PE ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Perficient has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $53.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $32,019,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Perficient by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $2,041,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Perficient by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 126,834 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Perficient during the fourth quarter valued at $14,901,000. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 17,794 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $749,127.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 485,380 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,498. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 5,833 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $245,569.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,520,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 117,655 shares of company stock worth $5,147,042. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

