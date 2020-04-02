Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,967,900 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 27th total of 10,130,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,038,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

PENN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, February 10th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 1.62. Penn National Gaming has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PENN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $35,768,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth $9,590,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 293,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.