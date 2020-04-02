PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Stock Price Up 43.2% Following Insider Buying Activity

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX)’s share price shot up 43.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $6.79 and last traded at $6.76, 1,020,567 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 275% from the average session volume of 272,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.72.

Specifically, insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $267,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 236,844 shares of company stock worth $1,081,820. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBFX. ValuEngine cut PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PBF Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group reduced their price target on PBF Logistics from $18.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PBF Logistics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. PBF Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.20. The firm has a market cap of $420.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.82.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.73 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 83.83% and a net margin of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. PBF Logistics’s payout ratio is 104.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,312,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 206.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,283 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PBF Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. 31.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Logistics Company Profile (NYSE:PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Further Reading: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.