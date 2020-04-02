Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,164 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,644 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.65% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTK opened at $2.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.69. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.35.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.22. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 778.47% and a negative return on equity of 5,327.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, WBB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.92.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

